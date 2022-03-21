Boeing 737 plane carrying 133 passengers crashes in China

A Boeing 737 passenger plane carrying 133 passengers has crashed in China. The plane belonging to China Eastern Airlines crashed in Teng County, Wuzhou of Guangxi province and caused a mountain fire. The flight MU5736 was flying from Guangzhou to Kunming and departed the airport at 13.11 PM.

The flight was scheduled to arrive at 15.05 PM. According to Aviation Safety Network, China's last fatal jet accident was in 2010, when 44 of 96 people on board were killed when an Embraer E-190 regional jet flown by Henan Airlines crashed on approach to Yichun airport in low visibility.

