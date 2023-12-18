Bose invests in Indian wearable brand Noise

New Delhi, Dec 18 Consumer electronics brand Noise on Monday announced it has received strategic investment from Bose, a global pioneer in consumer electronics and audio.

This marks Noise’s first-ever funding - and as a part of the Series A round - which is a significant milestone for India’s largest profitable D2C business.

Amit Khatri, Co-Founder, Noise, said that the strategic alliance with Bose will be a pivotal juncture in their journey towards revolutionising the future of smart wearables realm.

"We are excited to partner with a company like Bose whose technical expertise and global experience will help us augment our capabilities and elevate our offerings," he added.

In just less than five years of its inception, Noise has opened doors to myriad opportunities that smart wearables bring, helping unlock the potential of human excellence.

"As we looked at the opportunity to reach more people with the benefits of our technology in India, investing in Noise became an obvious choice," said Nicholas Smith, senior vice president, strategy and business development at Bose.

Currently, a global leader in wearable tech, Noise is the No 2 TWS brand in India. Noise has also been recognised as India’s No 1 Smartwatch Brand for 13 consecutive quarters, as per IDC Worldwide Wearable Device Tracker.

