"Both look forward to meeting at APEC!": Trump after "very productive call" with Xi on trade, Tiktok

Washington DC [US], September 19 : US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping held a telephonic conversation on Friday, which Trump hailed as "very productive" and noted that both leaders agreed to meet during the APEC Summit in South Korea next month.

The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit will take place on October 31 and November 1 in South Korea.

Sharing the details of the conversation in a post on Truth Social, Trump highlighted that the two leaders discussed issues such as trade, fentanyl, the Russia-Ukraine conflict and approval of the TikTok deal.

In a significant announcement, Trump also said that he would visit China early next year.

"I just completed a very productive call with President Xi of China. We made progress on many very important issues including Trade, Fentanyl, the need to bring the War between Russia and Ukraine to an end, and the approval of the TikTok Deal. I also agreed with President Xi that we would meet at the APEC Summit in South Korea, that I would go to China in the early part of next year, and that President Xi would, likewise, come to the United States at an appropriate time. The call was a very good one, we will be speaking again by phone, appreciate the TikTok approval, and both look forward to meeting at APEC!"

According to Xinhua, the call took place on the evening of Friday between the two leaders, where they had a candid and in-depth exchange of views on current China-US relations and issues of mutual concern, and provided strategic guidance for the stable development of bilateral ties in the next stage. The call was pragmatic, positive, and constructive, it said.

Xi stressed that China-US relations are of great importance. He noted that the two countries can achieve mutual success, prosperity, and benefits for both nations and the world, the Chinese state news agency said.

For realising this vision, they underscored how both sides must move toward each other and make joint efforts to achieve mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, and win-win cooperation.

Noting the recent consultations between the two teams reflected the spirit of equality, respect, and reciprocity, and can continue to properly address prominent issues in the bilateral relationship in pursuit of mutually beneficial results, Xinhua noted that China emphasised how the US side should avoid taking unilateral trade-restrictive measures that would undermine the outcomes achieved through multiple rounds of consultations.

On the TikTok issue, China stated that its position is clear- the Chinese government respects corporate wishes, welcomes enterprises conducting business negotiations on the basis of market rules, and supports reaching solutions that comply with Chinese laws and regulations while balancing interests. China hoped that America would provide an open, fair, and non-discriminatory business environment for Chinese companies investing in the United States, according to Xinhua.

The media report also noted that the US President called China's military parade commemorating the 80th anniversary of the victory in the war of resistance, truly spectacular and emphasised that the bilateral relations stand as the most important bilateral relationship in the world, and that cooperation between the two countries can achieve many great things that benefit world peace and stability.

According to the report, the US hoped to maintain a long-term, strong, and great relationship with China and wished to promote bilateral economic and trade cooperation, support the consultations between the two teams, properly resolve the TikTok issue, and is willing to work together with China to safeguard world peace.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor