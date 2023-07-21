"Both sides agreed to develop Trincomalee as regional hub:" FS Kwatra on Sri Lanka President's India visit 

New Delhi [India], July 21 : Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said both India and Sri Lanka agreed to develop Trincomalee city in the island nation as a regional hub during the talks, as both sides laid emphasis on establishing high-grid connectivity between the two nations.

In a special press briefing on Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe's India visit, Foreign Secretary Kwatra said, "Under the neighbourhood first policy, the two leaders also finalised a series of important documents covering crucial areas of economic cooperation. Both sides agree to develop Trincomalee as a regional hub. Resumption of passenger ferry service between India and Sri Lanka was also decided...Another key element was to explore air connectivity from Southern India to Sri Lanka."

Kwatra said the two leaders reviewed the entire spectrum of our bilateral relationship.

"In terms of outcomes, you would have all watched the deliberations and exchange of agreements and press statements. Both leaders reviewed the entire spectrum of our bilateral relationship. They also outlined a common vision to develop bilateral relations further. Connectivity covers various dimensions. Trade, financial, digital and people-to-people engagement were discussed," the Foreign Secretary added.

Talking about the effect of recent challenges that sir lanka faced amid its economic crisis, FS Kwatra said, "Another element was the recent challenges that sir lanka faced. Tourism has been a consistent contributor to Sri Lanka. India is currently the largest."

"Digitalisation was also an important element between the two leaders," he added.

Moreover, PM Modi also raised the issue of the aspiration of Tamil-speaking people in Sri Lanka.

Kwatra said, "This year marks the 200 years of Indian Tamils in Sri Lanka. To commemorate, PM announced that India will be developing a package for the Tamil community. The PM also raised the issue of the aspiration of Tamil-speaking people in Sri Lanka.

To boost the economic partnership between the two nations, India and Sri Lanka adopted a vision document earlier on Friday that would strengthen people-to-people connectivity and Maritime cooperation, trade, and power, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced.

"Today, we have adopted a vision document for our economic partnership. The vision is to strengthen maritime, air, energy and people-to-people connectivity between the two peoples. The vision is to accelerate mutual cooperation in tourism, electricity, business, higher education, and skill development," PM Modi said at the joint presser with Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe in the national capital on Friday.

Moreover, the two sides also exchanged a joint declaration of intent on Animal husbandry.

Further, India and Sri Lanka entered into an MoU on Renewables, Economic development of projects in Trincomalee district and UPI usage.

During his address, PM Modi also recalled the resilience shown by Sri Lankans during the economic crisis.

Congratulating President Ranil Wickremesinghe on completing a year in office, PM Modi said the security interests of the two countries are intertwined.

"I welcome Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe and his delegation to India. As he completes one year in office, I congratulate him on this. The people of Sri Lanka faced many challenges last year but like a close friend we stood shoulder to shoulder with the people of Sri Lanka in the time of crisis," PM Modi said.

