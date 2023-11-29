Bradley Cooper wanted Howard Stern to shave his head, play his brother in ‘A Star is Born’

Los Angeles, Nov 29 Hollywood star Bradley Cooper revealed that Howard Stern almost had a part in ‘A Star Is Born’. “Did we ever talk about how I asked you to do ‘A Star Is Born’?” asked Cooper of his longtime friend on an episode of ‘The Howard Stern Show’.

“I’ve never told anyone because I felt bad for the guy who got the role,” Stern said, referring to Sam Elliott, who the host also called “fantastic.” In his Oscar-winning 2018 remake of ‘A Star Is Born’ co-starring Lady Gaga, Cooper, 48, played singer Jackson "Jack" Maine, while Elliott played the character’s half-brother and manager Bobby, reports ‘People’ magazine.

The ‘Maestro’ helmer revealed to listeners that after approached Stern, 69, to play the part of Bobby, the two seriously thought about the idea — including having Stern shave his head.

As per People, on his show, the radio personality recalled thinking: “‘Whoa, he must think I'm a lot better looking… They’re gonna be like, 'What the f***, what is it, this movie gonna be like Twins?' I'm Danny DeVito and he's Arnold Schwarzenegger or something? What the hell's going on here?" Stern continued: “I said, 'I'm gonna go full-on into it. I'm gonna shave my head, I’m gonna change my whole look.' I was really toying with the idea."

Cooper said that Stern’s willingness to alter his physical appearance for the role is “very exciting” for him as a director. "You said, 'Give me a couple weeks'," he remembered. "It wasn't like you said no right away… You really contemplated this." Stern also joked that his performance would have been award-worthy. “It would have been awesome, me at the Oscars," he added. “Can you imagine? Maybe we’ll do it one day!” Cooper responded, “I think it’s gonna happen. I just have to figure out the right thing so that you’ll say yes.”

