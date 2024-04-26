Brazil: At least 10 killed in fire at homeless shelter in Porto Alegre

Brasilia [Brazil], April 26 : At least 10 people were killed in a fire that broke out at a defunct hotel being used as a makeshift homeless shelter in Porto Alegre city of Brazil, Al Jazeera reported, citing officials.

Emergency workers on Friday confirmed 10 victims at the Garoa Floresta, which was functioning without proper authorisation, Al Jazeera reported, citing the fire department for Rio Grande do Sul state.

According to officials, the fire erupted at around 2 am (local time). It took firefighters around three hours to contain the fire.

In the statement, the fire department said, "Forensic experts are at the scene to identify the victims and investigate the cause of the fire."

In a statement posted on X, Porto Alegre Mayor Sebastiao Melo stated that multiple injured people were rescued and rushed to the hospital. However, he did not reveal the number of people who were taken to the hospital. Local media reports claimed that 11 people were injured due to the fire incident, some in serious condition.

Images shared by Brazilian media outlets showed the building engulfed in flames as firefighters tried to control the fire.

Speaking to local newspaper Zero Hora, Marcelo Wagner Schelech said, "I only had time to put on my flip-flops and run. My sister, who lived on the third floor, ended up being burned to death," Al Jazeera reported.

Rio Grande do Sul Governor Eduardo Leite has committed to carry out an investigation into the incident.

In a post on X, Eduardo Leite stated, "The fire department dispatched five trucks and dozens of firefighters to fight the flames." "We will continue working on the aftermath of this tragedy and the investigation of the causes. My condolences to the victims' families," he added.

Brazilian lawmaker Matheus Gomes accused the city government of funding the homeless shelter despite the shelter facing reports of noncompliance with rules "for years".

Taking to X, Gomes stated, "There needs to be an investigation not only into the fire, but the entire chronicle of this tragedy foretold." The building is part of the Garoa group, which has at least 10 small hotels in Porto Alegre.

