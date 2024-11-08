"Brazil-India relations have become even stronger": Ambassador Kenneth Nobrega on Brazil National Day

New Delhi [India], November 8 : Brazil's Ambassador to India, Kenneth Felix Haczynski da Nobrega, said on Friday that the relations between Brazil and India have become even stronger and emphasised that both countries have developed strong bonds that are based on "common values, perceptions, and interests."

The remarks by Nobrega came while giving a speech in New Delhi on the occasion of Brazil National Day.

Nobrega said, "In 2024, Brazil-India relations have become even stronger. Traditional spheres of cooperation have converged with new ones. Such conversion shows that our long-standing friendship has been gaining in breadth and depth and in a challenging international environment, finding secure paths to social economic development requires new approaches to economic complementarities and, above all, mutual trust."

The Brazilian Ambassador further asserted that "strong bonds" between the two nations allowed them to achieve "exemplary transition between the Indian and Brazilian G20 presidencies."

He said, "In the most traditional sphere of our relationship coordination in international fora, we have forged strong bonds based on common values, perceptions and interests. These strong bonds have allowed us to achieve an exemplary transition between the Indian and Brazilian G20 presidencies under the sign of continuity; continuity in the sense of seeking greater legitimacy for the G20; in ensuring that the priorities of developing countries remain on the agenda alongside those of developed countries."

The Brazilian Ambassador further said that the G20 under the Brazilian presidency achieved several significant results, including the launch of two task forces, one against hunger and poverty and the other against climate change.

Nobrega said, "In this spirit of continuity, the Brazilian presidency has so far achieved significant results. Among them, two task forces were launched, one against hunger and poverty and the second against climate change. Their main goal is to generate tangible results on the ground for people. Thirdly, a call for action joint statement for the reform of international governance institutions has been approved and this score of actions, I should mention, was approved in an unprecedented meeting of G20 foreign ministers held at the United Nations Headquarters open to all members of the United Nations."

The Brazilian Ambassador also said that the ties between India and Brazil achieved strength with the partnership deepening in sectors like energy and food security. He said, "In 2024, Brazil-India relations were also reinforced way beyond the realm of our traditional operation in multilateral fora. The bilateral dimension of our relations has gained strength with our partnership deepening in areas that will define our common future such as energy and food security. Suffice it to say that throughout this year, more than 40 Brazilian missions, both official and business missions, have visited India."

Speaking about the Global Biofuels Alliance, Nobrega added, "We have also made progress in transforming the Global Biofuels Alliance (GBA) into a new international organisation. The GBA offers to the whole international community an additional path towards energy transition, especially for developing countries..."

GBA is a multi-stake holder alliance of governments, international organisations and Industries, an initiative by India as the G20 Chair, bringing together the biggest consumers and producers of biofuels to drive development and deployment of biofuels. The initiative aims to position biofuels as a key to energy transition and contribute to jobs and economic growth.

Meanwhile, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri, who was also present at the occasion said, "India and Brazil have been partners in seeking permanent membership for the Security Council as part of the G4. We have been members of IBAS, BRICS and so many other areas of cooperation. In the coming few months, when we host India Energy Week in its third edition, I will have the privilege with my counterpart of hosting a ministerial meeting on clean cooking fuels..."

