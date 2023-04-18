Brazil parroting Russian, Chinese propaganda: White House

Washington [US], April 18 : The White House on Monday was "Brazil is parroting Russian and Chinese propaganda".

This comes after Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on a trip to China said the US was encouraging war in Ukraine.

White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby, in response, told reporters, "In this case, Brazil is parroting Russian and Chinese propaganda without at all looking at the facts."

Lula during a visit to Beijing on Saturday said, "The United States needs to stop encouraging war and start talking about peace. The European Union needs to start talking about peace."

During the visit, Lula met Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

US State Secretary Antony Blinken recently spoke with Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and reiterated Washington's commitment to stand with Kyiv" for as long as it takes," the US State Department said.

"Secretary Blinken underscored Ukraine's success as vital to peace and security in Europe and reiterated the United States' commitment to stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes," said Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel in a statement.

The two leaders discussed ongoing preparations for Ukraine's spring counteroffensive, including security assistance pledges from allies and partners, said Patel.

Taking to Twitter, the Ukrainian Foreign Minister also shared the same information, "During our call today, @SecBlinken reaffirmed the ironclad U.S. support and vehemently rejected any attempts to cast doubt on Ukraine's capacity to win on the battlefield. The U.S. remains Ukraine's trustworthy partner, focused on advancing our victory and securing a just peace."

The US has been helping Ukraine since Russia started its special military operation on February 24, 2022.

