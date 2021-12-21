Brazilian actor orders Apple Watch 6 online, gets stone instead

There are many cases of getting soap and stones while ordering items online. Customers order iPhones from e-commerce sites and in return they get soap or something else. If you think this only happens in India then you are wrong. Now there is news from Brazil about this. A similar incident took place with a Brazilian actor, the report said.

The Brazilian actor ordered an Apple Watch 6 from an online shopping platform, but did not receive it. Instead, he got a stone. According to a report in MacMagazine, Brazilian blogger Lo Bianco said that famous actor Murilo Benício has ordered a 4444mm Apple Watch Series 6 from retailer Carrefour. His order was received after a long period of 12 days. After waiting for so many days, the actor did not get Apple Watch. Murilo Benício found a stone in a parcel that came online. The report states that the actor paid around 530 dollar for the Apple Watch 6. That is about Rs 40,000.

According to the report, when the actor opened the parcel, he was shocked to see a stone instead of an Apple Watch. When the actor contacted the company about this, Carrefour refused to help him. According to 9To5Mac, the actor then sued the company. The report also states that the actor struck a deal with the company again and Carrefour agreed to pay him around 1500 dollar. The Apple Watch 6 was launched last year.