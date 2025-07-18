Brazilian President rejects US interference amid tariff, tech tensions

Brasilia, July 18 Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said that Brazil will not tolerate foreign interference in its internal affairs, amid growing tensions with the US over new tariffs and digital regulations.

Speaking to thousands of students at a national congress in Goiania in south-central Brazil on Thursday, Lula dismissed suggestions that the tariffs were linked to the prosecution of former President Jair Bolsonaro, Xinhua news agency reported.

"We won't accept interference from any foreign country," Lula said.

Lula pledged a civil and democratic response, while announcing that US-based digital platforms will be required to comply with Brazilian laws and pay taxes. He accused the companies of fueling disinformation and harming Brazilian society.

"This country is sovereign. No foreigner gives orders to the president of Brazil. My only boss is the Brazilian people," he said.

Earlier on Thursday, the Brazilian government has formally protested the US decision to impose 50 per cent import tariffs on all Brazilian exports, effective August 1, warning of serious economic consequences and a strain on bilateral relations.

In a letter to US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick and Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, Brazil conveyed its "indignation" over the move announced by US President Donald Trump on July 9.

The letter was jointly signed by Vice President and Development Minister Geraldo Alckmin and Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira, said a statement released Wednesday by Brazil's Ministry of Development, Industry, Trade and Services.

