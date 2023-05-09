Breaking News: Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan arrested

Islamabad [Pakistan], May 9 : Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan was arrested by from outside the Islamabad High Court (IHC) here on Tuesday, Geo News reported.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Khan was taken into custody by Pakist Rangers from outside the courtroom where he had appeared in the Alqadir Trust case.

Musarrat Cheema, the PTI leader, in a video message on Twitter, said: "They are torturing Imran Khan right now [...] they are beating Khan sahib. They have done something with Khan sahib."

This is a developing story.

