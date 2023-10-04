Brian Austin Green opens up on past health issues, says he countered them with diet change

Los Angeles, Oct 4 Actor Brian Austin Green has reflected on the health challenges he faced in his career, and has said that he spent four and a half years recovering from stroke-like symptoms without ever having one strike. He was only able to counter this by changing his diet.

In the latest episode of Cheryl Burke's 'Sex, Likes and Spray Tans’ podcast, Brian, 50, opened up to the ‘Dancing with the Stars’ talent about how he overcame his major health complications which almost destroyed him.

The episode which is titled ‘Ready to Rumba with Brian Austin Green’, the‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ actor spoke about meeting his fiancee Sharna Burgess at a time when both of them were trying to improve themselves and attempting to change.

“She had been really working on herself hard. She’s been single for almost five years,” he said of Sharna, while noting he’d been single for two years and “aggressively in therapy”.

“I’d spent four and a half years recovering from stroke-like symptoms without ever having had a stroke but I couldn’t speak”, he added as per People magazine.

He later opened up on his diagnosis and said that doctors told him he had vertigo and ulcerative colitis. This combination had caused him to become severely ill as he was bedridden for three months. He added that none of the specialists he was seeing at the time could figure out what was behind his illnesses.

“Then these neurological things started happening after the vertigo, and that was - it was four and a half years of my life. I got to the point where I shuffled like I was a 90-year-old man.I couldn’t speak. I couldn’t read. I couldn’t write,” the ‘Anger Management’ talent detailed his past health complications.

Once Green was able to connect with the new physician, he was told he had “internal inflammation from gluten and dairy.” In addition, stress was also a factor in his sickness, all of which caused him to change his diet.

