BRICS+ Information and Cultural Media Centre project inaugurated to strengthen cooperation among BRICS countries

Moscow [Russia], October 16 : The BRICS+ Information and Cultural Media Centre project was inaugurated with an aim to foster and strengthen humanitarian cooperation among BRICS+ countries and promote culture, science, and education, a statement by TV BRICS International Media Network said.

The Centre was inaugurated on Tuesday, in Moscow and was organised by the All-Russian State Library for Foreign Literature named after M I Rudomino and the TV BRICS International Media Network, the statement said.

The opening ceremony was accompanied by the plenary session of the International Conference titled "Humanitarian Foundations of the BRICS+ Dialogue: The Role of Media in Strengthening Cooperation in the Fields of Culture, Science, and Education."

During the event, Pavel Kuzmin, General Director of the Library for Foreign Literature, outlined the project's goals and objectives.

"We will provide our readers with reliable, verified literature that will allow them to make their own decisions. We won't draw conclusions or provide hints for readers, but we will help them to develop their own positions," he said.

Janna Tolstikova, CEO of TV BRICS International Media Network, hoped that the Centre would become a hub for journalists worldwide. She described the inauguration as a new chapter in deepening cultural cooperation among BRICS+ nations, the statement said.

Maria Zakharova, the Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, emphasised that the creation of the media Centre represents a significant step forward in developing humanitarian cooperation between BRICS+ countries.

"I believe this platform will become a vibrant hub for disseminating information. As the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, we will actively support its work, cooperate, offer our agenda, and, of course, respond to the agenda generated here," she said.

The opening ceremony was attended by representatives from government bodies, diplomatic missions, media, and public organisations from Brazil, Egypt, India, Iran, China, Cuba, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Ethiopia, and South Africa, as per the statement.

A panel discussion titled "Intercultural Dialogue in the 21st Century: New Ways to Promote a Unifying Agenda Through Media" also took place at the Media Centre. The session was moderated by Ksenia Komissarova, Editor-in-Chief of TV BRICS. Among the speakers were representatives from TV BRICS partner media outlets, including Admasu Damtew, CEO of Fana Broadcasting Corporate (FBC). He highlighted the potential for cultural information exchange between national media outlets in BRICS countries.

"TV BRICS serves as a launching point for taking our content for international audits... This content helps promote our national landmarks and historical heritage through TV BRICS," Damtew noted.

German Ferras Alvarez, Head Correspondent of Latin American News Agency Prensa Latina in Moscow, also spoke at the event. He expressed interest in expanding cooperation with Global South countries in content production.

"The Media Centre will allow us to use new technologies, such as artificial intelligence, for information exchange. Language barriers may pose a challenge, but as the number of BRICS+ participants grows, the diversity of languages will expand as well," Alvarez remarked.

Ali Cura, Anadolu Agency Moscow Bureau Chief Correspondent and Deputy Director for Asia and Caucasus News, stressed the importance of information exchange between countries interested in BRICS activities. He emphasised the significant role of cultural diplomacy in today's world.

The BRICS+ Media Centre will operate permanently at the Library for Foreign Literature. It will host press conferences, seminars, roundtables, teleconferences, film screenings, and presentations of informational, cultural, educational, and scientific projects, the statement said.

