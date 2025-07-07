BRICS Summit: EAM Jaishankar meets Russia FM on sidelines, reaffirms commitment to strategic partnership

Rio de Janeiro [Brazil], July 7 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held a meeting on the sidelines of the 17th BRICS Summit in Rio.

During their discussion, they reaffirmed their commitment to the strategic partnership and discussed boosting BRICS cooperation ahead of India's 2026 presidency.

In a post on X on Sunday, Russia Foreign Minisry, wrote, "On July 6, FMs Sergey #Lavrov and @DrSJaishankar met on the sidelines of XVII #BRICS Summit in Rio. They reaffirmed commitment to the strategic partnership and discussed boosting BRICS cooperation ahead of India's 2026 presidency."

The Russian Foreing minister also met with his Iranian counterpart Seyed Abbas Araghchi on the sidelines of 17th BRICS Summit and condemned the unprovoked Israeli and US military strikes on Iran

"On July 6, FMs Sergey #Lavrov and @araghchi met on the sidelines of XVII #BRICS Summit in Rio. Russia once again condemned the unprovoked Israeli & US military strikes on Iran, including attacks on nuclear infrastructure under @iaeaorg safeguards," Russia Foreign Minisry wrote on X.

Meanwhile, BRICS leaders convened in Rio de Janeiro for the 17th BRICS Summit from July 6 to 7, where they strongly condemned recent military strikes on Iran and emphasised the need to uphold international law and nuclear safeguards.

The leaders, meeting under the theme "Strengthening Global South Cooperation," also reaffirmed their commitment to multilateralism, sustainable development, and peaceful conflict resolution.

In the Rio de Janeiro Declaration released after the summit, the BRICS leaders outlined wide-ranging priorities across global peace, multilateralism, and development. Among the key issues addressed was the Middle East security situation, including a strong condemnation of recent military strikes on Iran.

As per the Rio de Janeiro Declaration, the attacks on civilian infrastructure and peaceful nuclear facilities under full IAEA safeguards also violated international law and relevant IAEA resolutions. It underscores that nuclear safeguards, safety, and security must always be upheldeven in armed conflictsto protect people and the environment.

The leaders reiterated support for diplomatic initiatives aimed at addressing regional challenges and urged the UN Security Council to be seized of the matter.

