Britain-trained Ukrainian saboteurs destroyed in Kherson region: Russia

Moscow, April 12 Russian authorities have said that they have foiled the landing in the Kherson region of Ukrainian sabotage groups trained in Britain.

The landing had been "planned by British special services" and was thwarted by the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) and the Russian Defence Ministry, said a statement by the FSB on Thursday as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

One Ukrainian soldier was captured alive, and the soldier confirmed that the saboteurs were trained in Britain, it added.

The FSB said that the Special Boat Service, a British maritime special forces unit, is supervising the activities in the Ukrainian military behind such operations, which "indicates the direct involvement of the UK in the war".

