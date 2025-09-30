British envoy to India expresses "disappointment and sadness" over vandalism of Mahatma Gandhi's statue in London

New Delhi [India], September 30 : British High Commissioner Lindy Cameron expressed "disappointment and sadness" over the vandalism of Mahatma Gandhi's statue in Tavistock Square, London, just days before his birth anniversary on October 2.

"Disappointed and saddened by the vandalism of Gandhiji's statue. The @metpoliceuk have begun an investigation. His teachings of tolerance, peace, and non-violence are timeless and will always bring people together. That's what I'll remember on Gandhi Jayanti, this year and every year," she said.

She added that the London Metropolitan Police have begun an investigation into the incident.

The High Commission of India in London also condemned the act, calling it a "shameful act of vandalism" and stating that it had "taken this up strongly with local authorities."

In a post on X, the mission said, "This is not just vandalism, but a violent attack on the idea of nonviolence, three days before the International Day of Nonviolence, and on the legacy of the Mahatma."

The post further added, "@HCI_London has taken this up strongly with local authorities for immediate action, and our team is already on site, coordinating with authorities to restore the statue to its original dignity."

Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary on October 2 is also recognised as the International Day of Nonviolence.

The statue, located in Tavistock Square, is a symbol of Gandhi's teachings and stands as a reminder of his lifelong commitment to peace and non-violence.

