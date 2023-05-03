British High Commissioner to India calls on Vice President Dhankar to discuss preparation for King's coronation

New Delhi [India], May 3 : British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis called on Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar to discuss the preparations for the coronation of King Charles III at Westminster Abbey.

"High Commissioner @AlexWEllis called on the Honourable Vice President of India @VPIndia to discuss preparations for the #Coronation of His Majesty The King at Westminster Abbey. His Majesty has always had a keen interest in India's culture, heritage, and traditions," British High Commission tweeted.

This meet came after the official statement was released which said that Dhankar will attend the coronation ceremony of King Charles III in London, United Kingdom on May 6.

The Vice President will be on a two-day visit to London from May 5 to 6 and will attend the coronation ceremony on behalf of the Government of India.

"Honour to call on @VPIndia before he attends the #Coronation - a momentous occasion and an opportunity to further deepen ties," Ellis tweeted.

India and UK have a historic relationship and share values of democracy, the rule of law and many complementarities and convergences. The relationship was elevated to Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2021 with the adoption of Roadmap 2030 for Future Relations.

In 2022, President Droupadi Murmu visited London, United Kingdom (UK) on September 17-19 to attend the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II and offered her condolences.

The new British sovereign will be crowned alongside his wife, Camilla, in a deeply religious service at Westminster Abbey that will take place on the morning of May 6.

As per the royal family, in the morning of the Coronation, King Charles III and Camilla will travel from Buckingham Palace in the King's procession to Westminster Abbey in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach - which was created in 2012 for Queen Elizabeth II's Diamond Jubilee.

There will be two processions through the streets of the British capital on coronation day - one taking the King to be crowned and a larger parade back to Buckingham Palace after the historic service, where the monarch and members of the royal family will make a balcony appearance, as per the report in CNN.

"The procession from Westminster Abbey to Buckingham Palace - The Coronation Procession - will take the same route in reverse and will feature Armed Forces from across the Commonwealth and the British Overseas Territories, and all Services of the UK's Armed Forces," The Royal Palace said in a tweet.

"Their Majesties will travel in the Gold State Coach, which was commissioned in 1760 and was first used by King George III to travel to the State Opening of Parliament in 1762, and has been used at every Coronation since that of William IV in 1831," The Royal Palace added.

The three-day weekend will also feature a star-studded concert where more than 850 community representatives and key workers are being invited to the festivities in acknowledgement of their philanthropic work.

