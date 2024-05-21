British man, 73, likely had heart attack in flight turbulence

London, May 21 (IANS/DPA) The person who died in turbulence on board a plane that encountered severe turbulence over South-East Asia was a 73-year-old man from Britain who probably had a heart attack, the BBC reported on Tuesday.

The Singapore Airlines flight heading from London Heathrow to Singapore was diverted to the Thai capital following the turbulence.

Citing statements made during a press conference at Bangkok's international airport, the BBC reported seven people are in a critical condition. A total of 53 passengers were injured, including the wife of the victim and a crew member, the BBC reported, citing airport officials.

The aircraft "suddenly dropped" and people who were not wearing seatbelts were thrown against the ceiling. Images shared in social media showed chaos inside the Boeing 777-300ER, with crockery and food strewn along the aisle of the cabin.

