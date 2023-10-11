Britney Spears gets busted after two driving violations

Los Angeles, Oct 11 Pop star Britney Spears never seems to be having an uneventful day. After some of her bizarre stunts on social media, the ‘Oops I did it Again’ singer had a brush with the law after two driving violations, though Britney’s lawyer said that she had the required documents with her all the time.

The singer was pulled over last month by the California Highway Patrol after driving her white Mercedes on September 10. She was initially pulled over for speeding, going 61 mph in a 40 mph zone.

Giving clarification, the singer’s attorney Mathew Rosengart told Page Six: “Britney at all times had a license and insurance; this is the functional equivalent of a parking ticket.”

Spears’ freedom to drive her own car was reinstated only a few months before her controversial 13-year conservatorship was terminated in November 2021.

In an explosive court testimony in June of that same year, she told Judge Brenda Penny: “All I want is to own my money and for this to end and for my boyfriend to be able to drive me in his f***** car,” pointing out the controlling measures that her father and former conservator, Jamie Spears, placed on her.

The 41-year-old was cooperative during the stop and was able to get off with a warning for speeding, but was handed down two citations for driving without a valid license and driving without proof of insurance. The pair of violations have accrued a balance of $1,140, which she has to pay by October 24, according to the outlet.

The news of Britney's alleged infractions comes after the Ventura County Sheriffs performed a wellness check on the pop star amid concerns stemming from her knife dance video. After posting two videos of her gyrating with two huge blades at her L.A. mansion, she uploaded another clip that showed her sporting a bandage on her finger.

