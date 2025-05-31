BRS Working President KT Rama Rao participates in India Week 2025 organised by Bridge India at London

London [UK], May 31 : Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President KT Rama Rao (KTR) participated in India Week 2025, an international forum organised by Bridge India. He delivered the keynote address on Friday, highlighting Telangana's governance model during the nine-year BRS tenure, focusing on innovation-driven development and inclusive growth.

He also informed that the theme of his talk at the India Week Conference was 'Why Telangana Matters'.

Taking to social media, X, KT Rama Rao wrote, ""Why Telangana Matters" was the theme of my talk at the India Week Conference held by@BridgeIndiaOrgat London, UK. I narrated the story of how a young state like Telangana, under the visionary leadership of Former Chief Minister KCR Garu, has become a model for rapid and balanced development. From rural rejuvenation to urban infrastructure, from IT to agriculture, Telangana proved that with the right leadership and political will, transformation is possible."

"Also shared insights on how Telangana's development model can be replicated across the country to build a more progressive, inclusive, and self-reliant India," the post reads.

Recently, KT Rama Rao (KTR) also inaugurated the Knowledge Centre of Pragmatic Design Solutions Limited (PDSL) in Warwick, United Kingdom.

This facility will serve as a Near-Shore Hardware-in-the-Loop (HIL) Test Centre, providing R&D services to leading global automotive companies, including McLaren, Aston Martin, and Jaguar Land Rover.

Speaking at the inauguration of the PDSL, BRS Working President and former Minister KT Rama Rao asserted that his commitment to the development of Telangana goes beyond political power. "India First, Telangana First, this is not just a slogan; it's our policy direction," KTR declared, reaffirming his dedication to promoting Telangana's interests on global platforms.

He took the opportunity to highlight the BRS government's contributions in transforming Hyderabad into one of India's premier automotive hubs. "Under the BRS regime, Hyderabad stood shoulder-to-shoulder with Pune and Chennai as a leading centre for the automotive industry," he remarked.

He credited this transformation to the party's progressive industrial policies and visionary planning.

Extending his vision beyond research and development, KTR emphasized that Telangana must aim to become the number one destination for automobile manufacturing as well.

He reminded the audience that Telangana was the first Indian state to host the prestigious Formula E Championship, which underscored the state's commitment to innovation in the mobility sector. "Our government envisioned and worked towards creating a Mobility Valley to attract global investment and build a strong automotive ecosystem," he said.

The BRS Working President also underlined how Telangana emerged as a magnet for global investments during the party's tenure in office. He recalled how global tech majors like Google, Amazon, and Facebook established their largest campuses in Hyderabad under the BRS government. "In just nine years, Telangana made remarkable strides in IT jobs, exports, infrastructure, and innovation. That momentum must continue," he said.

KTR called upon India's youth and industries to adapt to the rapidly changing global landscape. "Our youth are proving their mettle across sectors, be it IT, life sciences, or automobiles. But to stay ahead, constant upskilling is essential," he advised. He urged educational institutions, companies, and governments to invest in skilling and re-skilling programs that respond to future challenges.

Following the formal inauguration, KTR toured the facility, interacted with company staff, and was briefed by PDSL representatives about the organisation's ongoing initiatives.

