Brussels discussing ban on gas supplies from Russia

Brussels officials are discussing the issue of banning the supply of Russian gas, coal or oil, this is a moral issue, Dutch Finance Minister Sigrid Kaag said on Monday.

"Currently, Brussels is discussing and considering the issue of a ban on coal, oil or gas. So far I can not say anything more. But this is a very important issue, this is a moral issue," Kaag said during a joint briefing with her Spanish counterpart.

At the same time, a number of countries have already opposed the embargo on gas supplies from Russia, including Austria, Hungary and Moldova. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

