Brussels: Ninth edition of International Conference of Tibet Support Groups begins

Brussels [Belgium], February 24 : In an effort to address the severe and urgent situation in Tibet, members of over 44 countries took part in the ninth edition of the International Conference of Tibet Support Groups being held in Brussels, Belgium.

President of Tibet Interest Group Mikulas Peksa from the European Parliament during his inaugural speech stated that he prefers all people in the world, regardless of their religion, as long as they are peaceful.

He believes that they are brothers and sisters, and one must defend their right to live in peace and protect their identity and religion. He called for the immediate abolishment of the boarding school system that is imposed on children in Tibet. He further emphasised the significance of the European Union in raising the matter of human rights violations in China, specifically the situation in Tibet, and in addressing all political and human rights issues in its dialogues with the Chinese authorities. He reiterated the call on the Chinese government to resume engagements with the representatives of His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama, the press statement by Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) said.

Kalon (Minister) Norzin Dolma of the Department of Information and International Relations (DIIR), Central Tibetan Administration was also among the attendees of the event. She said that she is always thankful for attendees who have been strongly supporting their struggle for the Tibetan people. She added that the conference will help formulate and develop coordinated and action-oriented strategies to solve the Sino-Tibet conflict through dialogue as per the Middle Way Policy. She hoped that the conference outcome would help strengthen the movement and advocacy to restore the lost dignity and human rights in Tibet.

Sikyong (head of the Kashag or Cabinet) Penpa Tsering, of the Central Tibetan Administration in the keynote address said that the CTA is fully committed to following His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama's wisdom, whether it's to do with politics or whether it's to do with the welfare of the exile community. At the same time, the Tibetan political leader emphasised the older generation of Tibetans to take charge of nurturing and adequately equipping younger generations to take on the responsibility of furthering the Tibetan struggle for freedom, according to the press statement by CTA.

Additionally his Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama had also sent a message for the ongoing international conference. The message from His Holiness the Dalai Lama was read during the inaugural ceremony of the three-day conference by Kalon (Minister) Norzin Dolma of the Department of Information and International Relations (DIIR), CTA.

According to the press statement Dalai Lama said "The widespread interest of the international community across the world has been a major source of encouragement and support in our efforts to preserve our identity and keep the Tibetan cause alive." and extended appreciation to Tibet supporter for voluntarily devoting time and resources to working for the just cause of the Tibetan people. "We consider you not as pro-Tibetan but pro-justice."

His Holiness underscored - despite the rapid change in the global political environment - that the fundamental issue of Tibet remains the same. While emphasising the religious aspects of Tibetan Buddhism that promotes compassion and non-violence, His Holiness stressed, "The question of Tibet is not merely a matter of justice and human rights but is about the preservation of Tibet's unique and distinct culture, which has the potential to contribute to human development".

Dalai Lama further highlighted the concerning issue of Tibet's ecology in the letter and raised the increasing human activities and heating rate on the Tibetan plateau, posing a severe threat to Asia's water balance. As the Tibetan plateau provides freshwater resources to over two billion people, who comprise 30 percent of the global population, His Holiness wrote, "Protection of the Tibetan environment is truly a global concern."

In addition, His Holiness invited the participating Tibet supporters to join Him in creating a more peaceful world by promoting His Holiness' four noble commitments: the promotion of human values; the encouragement of inter-religious harmony; keeping Tibetan Buddhist culture - the basis of Tibet's identity - alive; and creating greater awareness and interest in ancient Indian wisdom, focussing on compassion (karuna) and non-violence (ahimsa).

"I have dedicated my efforts to fulfilling four commitments," the letter reads, since His Holiness has voluntarily entrusted political responsibilities to the elected Tibetan leadership.

