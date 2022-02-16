BSE-listed Innovators Facade Systems hits 10% upper circuit on fresh order

New Delhi, Feb 16 The shares of Innovators Facade Systems were locked in 10 per cent upper circuit on the BSE on Wednesday.

The rally was triggered after the company announced that it has bagged an order worth Rs 70 crore from the Lodha Group for design, supply, fabrication and installation of facade work in the Mumbai region.

The shares of the company settled at the upper circuit at Rs 66.80.

Founded in 1999, Innovators Facade Systems operates as a building finishing contractor for both residential and commercial properties in India.

The company's current market capitalisation is worth Rs 126 crore, data showed.

Since the beginning of 2022, the company's shares rose around 30 per cent on the bourse.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor