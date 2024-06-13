BTS 11th Anniversary: Global K-Pop Sensation Turns 11, ARMYs Flood the Internet with Warm Wishes
June 13 marks the 11th anniversary of global K-pop sensation BTS' debut. The South Korean septet started their journey to stardom with the album '2 Cool 4 Skool' in 2013. The band, which writes and produces much of their songs, saw a meteoric rise in their popularity with the 2020 song 'Dynamite'. The members announced a hiatus in 2022 to complete their military enlistment which is compulsory for men in South Korea. The group's eldest member, Jin, who was the first one to enlist in December 2022, was discharged yesterday, on June 12. The other 6 members, who are currently in the military were present on the occasion and the band's reunion picture broke the internet.
다녀왔습니다! pic.twitter.com/MpNo4Miio1— 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) June 12, 2024
Today, Jin held a special event in Seoul called 'Jin's Greetings' to celebrate the group's 11th anniversary where 1000 lucky fans received hugs from the Korean superstar.
seokjin’s surprised reaction when he realized it’s over and he hugged 1000 ARMYs in 1 hour pic.twitter.com/l9oyOU3W8G— jin files (@seokjinfile) June 13, 2024
Whereas online, their fans, known as ARMY have flooded social media platforms with heartfelt wishes and videos for the group:
⋆.˚#BTS11thAnniversary 𓈒 ֺ ‧ pic.twitter.com/TMH3CAd4T8— ᴊ (@rmynamu) June 12, 2024
HAPPY 11TH ANNIVERSARY 💜🎊🎉🥳#11YearsWithBTS#BangtanTurns11#BTS11thAnniversary#11YearsOfAPOBANGPO#ElevenYearsAndCounting#SeeYouNextYearpic.twitter.com/uOyfyBLEvu— Maria⁷ 🌙🌞 (@Jikook713w) June 12, 2024
20140612 20240612#2024BTSFESTA#BTS11thAnniversarypic.twitter.com/fb5fOyAI09— ちょん・じぇいこ (@JK_JK_JK_JJK) June 12, 2024
バンタン11周年おめでとう🎉— モーニング (@goodmorningfull) June 12, 2024
ジンくんおかえりなさい✨
#BTS11thAnniversary#btsfanartpic.twitter.com/mS5rLkv5j5
11周年おめでとうございます🙌🏻— Amina♡ (@jklover0723) June 12, 2024
愛してます🫂
BTS 11th ANNIVERSARY 🎉#BTS11thAnniversary#방탄11주년ㅊㅋ#아ㅁ1와방탄사ㅇ1포레버💜 pic.twitter.com/fTu7kT92S6
you gave me the best of me so you’ll give you the best of you #BTS11thAnniversary 💫 pic.twitter.com/phpHQump9D— 🐈⬛ (@syublight) June 12, 2024
After completing their military services, the septet, consisting of members Suga, RM, J-Hope, Jimin, Jungkook, V and Jin is set to reunite in 2025.