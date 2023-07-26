Buddhist Modernism: A journey into a state of enlightenment and calm

Thimphu [Bhutan], July 26 : Buddhist modernism has been described as a path to enlightenment and calm, exposing a person to new aspects of Buddhism, according to Bhutan Live.

Sofia Reyes, a recent University of Southern California (USC) graduate, found herself on an unexpected voyage of self-discovery after enrolling in the class "Religion 342: Buddhist Modernism."

With no idea how much it would change the way she thought about religion and faith, Buddhist Modernism positively changed Sofia’s perception of non-monotheistic beliefs. While always respectful of other people’s faiths, she had never been genuinely curious or interested in adopting them, Bhutan Live reported.

But now Sofia was willing to adopt some Buddhist beliefs and methods, especially those associated with socially engaged Buddhism (SEB).

She recognised the value of empathy, selflessness, and compassion for others via service, and she discovered a connection between SEB and her Christian ideals. Sofia found the concept of using religion to address sociological, cultural, and political challenges to be intriguing.

Sofia thought back on her encounter with Buddhist Modernism and characterised it as educating, enlivening, and relaxing. She learned new facets of Buddhism in the course, gained knowledge from her classmates and professor, and learned how to meditate as a way to find peace.

According to Bhutan Live, Sofia had plans to keep up the behaviours emphasised in the training in the future, as she had experienced a significant effect from meditation, and she wanted to incorporate it more into her daily life to feel more at ease and present. She also found it appealing to teach meditation to young children.

Though initially overwhelming due to the vast array of new terms and concepts, Sofia recognized that her journey into Buddhism had been rewarding.

Sofia's scepticism about different religions and ways of life grew less over the course. She came to see that preconceived notions often hide the true meaning of religious beliefs, a problem she observed in Buddhism as well as Christianity and Catholicism, as recounted by her Buddhist classmates in class.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor