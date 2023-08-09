Bulgarian soccer team’s flight to Israel delayed by technical problem

Tel Aviv [Israel], August 9 (ANI/TPS): A minor technical problem prevented PFC Levski from flying to Israel as scheduled for the first leg of the third qualifying round of the UEFA Conference League tournament against Hapoel Beersheva, the club announced.

The Blues’ delegation was scheduled to depart on a charter flight at 9:00 this morning, but the flight was cancelled.

After a quick intervention by the management, another plane was secured, which will take the team to Tel Aviv at around noon, before heading to Beersheva. Thursday evening’s match kicks off at 8:30 PM. (ANI/TPS)

