Burj Khalifa Laser Light Show Welcomes New Year 2025 in Dubai (Watch Videos)

Dubai entered the New Year with an unforgettable celebration at the Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world. The skies were illuminated with a fireworks display and laser lights that attracted residents and tourists, showcasing the vibrant spirit of the city.

The New Year’s Eve festivities featured a planned fireworks and laser light show, which was the result of ten months of preparation. With 15,682 pyrotechnics choreographed across 365 positions, the display was hailed as the largest and most intricate yet. The event included over 10,000 drones participating in synchronised performances, contributing to a visual spectacle that lit up the night sky.

Fireworks at Ras Al Khaimah

As part of the celebrations, fireworks were launched from over 60 locations across all seven Emirates, including Abu Dhabi's impressive 53-minute non-stop display and Ras Al Khaimah's record-breaking laser drone show. The Burj Khalifa's fireworks were complemented by a stunning water display, with around 22,000 gallons of water shot into the air, enhancing the overall experience.