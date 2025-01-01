Mumbai Local Trains Honk at Midnight to Mark New Year 2025 at CSMT Station (Watch Video)

As the big clock at the iconic Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) station struck midnight, all local trains parked at the platforms in Mumbai echoed with horns, welcoming and saluting the arrival of 2025. This marks another year where the Indian Railways community came together to celebrate the New Year.

The tradition of welcoming the New Year at CSMT railway station in Mumbai has grown into a significant celebration, with people counting down to midnight. As the clock approached 12, a sense of excitement filled the bustling station. Commuters, bystanders, and railway staff gathered on platforms, footbridges, and nearby areas to witness the grand spectacle.

Trains Honk at Midnight To Mark New Year 2025

Honking in the new! The tradition of all trains honking together at 12 midnight to welcome and salute the New Year at Mumbai CSMT station & rail car-sheds continues. Happy New Year 2024. Courtesy respective owner. pic.twitter.com/8hiChEOxYC — Rajendra B. Aklekar (@rajtoday) December 31, 2024

Passengers aboard stationary trains joined in the festivities, cheering and clapping as the trains saluted the arrival of the New Year.