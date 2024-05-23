Busan chapter of Baloch National Movement organises protest against Gwadar fencing in S Korea

Busan [South Korea], May 23 : The South Korean chapter of the Baloch National Movement (BNM), organised a protest in the Busan area of South Korea, raising their voice against the ongoing project of Gwadar fencing in Balochistan, the BNM said in a statement.

The protestors raised posters, chanted slogans, and distributed pamphlets highlighting negative effects of the fencing project on the economic and security situation of local people of Balochistan.

The protest aimed to draw attention to the plight of those affected by enforced disappearances and other human rights violations by security forces in the port city of Gwadar.

Moreover, demonstrators asserted that the fencing project serves the interests of external collaborators, violating the rights of indigenous Baloch residents.

During the protest, Agha Faiz, one of the speakers at the protest while addressing the gathering emphasised that the people of Gwadar have been harassed in various ways since the launch of the China-Pakistan Economic Project (CPEC).

"We belong to a nation called Baloch, occupied by Pakistan. Our people are killed and abducted daily by state security forces. We reject the so-called Islamic state of Pakistan's slavery. The fencing is the part of China Pakistan Economic Project (CPEC) which aims to hand over Gwadar completely to China. Since the launch of the CPEC project the people of Gwadar have been harassed in various ways, like uprooting them from their native lands completely," Faiz said.

He further noted that earlier, Gwadar was surrounded by cantonment, check posts and camps of military, however, now Gwadar is being fenced off which is a gross violation of the United Nations Declaration of Human Rights and all other universal rights of humanity.

"This state policy of Pakistan for fencing off Gwadar will be resisted by the Baloch Nation on all stages and will fail miserably, as demonstrated by the ongoing political movement of the people," he said.

Earlier, the BNM had organised a protest at the Biff Square in South Korea's Busan calling for an end to what they describe as "state-sponsored" oppression against the Baloch people.

Protesters distributed pamphlets to residents to raise awareness about the ongoing crisis in Balochistan. During the demonstration, the protesters expressed their anger and denounced the Pakistani state for the widespread enforced disappearances and unresolved cases of thousands of missing Baloch individuals.

