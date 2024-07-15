"But leadership of that party cannot be eliminated": Pak journalist on govt mulling to ban PTI

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 15 : Prominent Pakistani journalist Hamid Mir has reacted to the Pakistan government's announcement that it is planning to ban Imran Khan's Pakistan tehreek-e-Insaf and and said that this step is not likely to eliminate the party's 'leadership.'

He also said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) may fall into the same 'pit' which is being dug for pushing PTI into it.

"The political history of Pakistan shows that by banning a party, the leadership of that party cannot be eliminated," Mir posted on X.

"Last week on July 9, it was clearly revealed that the government is preparing to ban Tehreek-e-Insaaf, but it will be a pit into which even Muslim League-N itself may fall after pushing Tehreek-e-Insaaf," he stated in a subsequent post.

PTI leader Shibli Faraz has called this the "last blow" on their party. Attacking the government further, he termed them "incompetent."

"The decision to ban Tehreek-e-Insaaf is their last blow, try this, they are incompetent people," Shibli Faraz said, as quoted by PTI on its official X handle.

Tarar announced that the government plans to file a case seeking to ban Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, Dawn reported.

This comes after Pakistan Information and Broadcasting Minister, Attaullah Tarar, during a press conference on Monday, emphasised the necessity of moving the country forward without PTI's presence: "The federal government has decided to ban PTI." He cited "credible evidence" as the basis for this decision.

Speaking about the Pakistan Supreme Court verdict which ruled in PTI's favor, saying the party is eligible for the allocation of the reserved seats, Tarar said the PTI was "not a party" and its members did not say they are a part of it, as reported by Geo News.

Tarar said that the view is that the PTI was given the relief without even asking. "Keeping in view the legal loophole in this judgement, the government and its allies have decided to file a review petition," he added.

In addition to seeking a ban on Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, the Pakistan government has also decided to pursue the case of treason against former Prime Minister and other party leaders, Geo News reported.

, said the ruling alliance has decided to move a reference against the then-prime minister, then-president Arif Alvi and then National Assembly deputy speaker Qasim Suri.

He said that this reference, under Article 6, will be sent to the Supreme Court after the cabinet's approval. Article 6 makes case for high treason against someone trying to subvert or hold Pak constitution in abeyance by force or other unconstitutional means.

Lambasting the former ruling party, Tarar said that a perception has been made that PTI is "untouchable" despite its leaders being involved in May 9 cases, Iddat case or 190 million Pound case.

"He [Khan] was the worst fascist leader. He inherited the pattern of putting mothers and sisters to jail," said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader.

"If this country's economy is to prosper, if the people want to advance and if the youth want jobs and if this country wants to stand with developed countries, then Pakistan and PTI cannot go along together," Tarar asserted.

Earlier, in response to announcement made by Pakistan Information Minister, Naeem Haider Panjutha, Spokesperson for Imran Khan on Legal Affairs said that the Government had "no right" to ban the PTI.

"Those who are talking about banning PTI, you are going to dig your own grave, you have already been rejected by people because of your cruelty. Legally, only the Supreme Court has issued an order under Article 17 (2) of the Constitution of Pakistan. Our party is against the policies of a few people, not against the country, Imran Khan is in jail today for the independence and strength of Pakistan. And to say that we are the country. This is shameless arrogance which has nothing to do with reality," he posted on Twitter.

In its official response, the Pak Tehreek e Insaaf said that the puppet government of Pakistan is daydreaming of banning the PTI.

"General Asim Munir and his puppet government's mood is increasing after the process of returning the public mandate of Tehreek-e-Insaaf, which was given on February 8, after which they started daydreaming about banning Tehreek-e-Insaaf. General Asim Munir, take care and do not shake the foundations of Pakistan by playing with the constitution any more. No patriot can think of banning the largest and most popular party in Pakistan, doing so is tantamount to shaking the foundations of Pakistan and sending the country towards civil war. Learn from the Hamudur Rehman Commission report and stop playing with fire The nation will not bear the loss of the country to satisfy your ego," the PTI said in a post on X.

