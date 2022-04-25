Buy HBL Power Systems, Rana Sugars shares, recommends Ventura Securities

By IANS | Published: April 25, 2022 04:27 PM2022-04-25T16:27:03+5:302022-04-25T23:32:44+5:30

New Delhi, April 25 Stock broking firm Ventura Securities has given a "buy" call for HBL Power Systems ...

Buy HBL Power Systems, Rana Sugars shares, recommends Ventura Securities | Buy HBL Power Systems, Rana Sugars shares, recommends Ventura Securities

Buy HBL Power Systems, Rana Sugars shares, recommends Ventura Securities

Next

New Delhi, April 25 Stock broking firm Ventura Securities has given a "buy" call for HBL Power Systems and Rana Sugars shares.

For HBL Power Systems, the target price is kept at Rs 100-135 with a stop loss of Rs 57, against its current market price of Rs 84.

Key indicators suggest a possibility of strong up move on positive side, it said.

For Rana Sugars, it pegged target at Rs 75 with a stop loss of Rs 30, against its current share price of Rs 40.6.

"The stock price started its upward move from Rs 2.60 (May 2020) to 38.30 (July 2021), making a series of higher bottoms and higher tops. There was huge volume support in the uptrend from Jan 21 to July 21," it said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :Ventura securitiesVentura securitiesHbl power systems