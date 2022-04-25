Buy HBL Power Systems, Rana Sugars shares, recommends Ventura Securities
By IANS | Published: April 25, 2022 04:27 PM2022-04-25T16:27:03+5:302022-04-25T23:32:44+5:30
New Delhi, April 25 Stock broking firm Ventura Securities has given a "buy" call for HBL Power Systems and Rana Sugars shares.
For HBL Power Systems, the target price is kept at Rs 100-135 with a stop loss of Rs 57, against its current market price of Rs 84.
Key indicators suggest a possibility of strong up move on positive side, it said.
For Rana Sugars, it pegged target at Rs 75 with a stop loss of Rs 30, against its current share price of Rs 40.6.
"The stock price started its upward move from Rs 2.60 (May 2020) to 38.30 (July 2021), making a series of higher bottoms and higher tops. There was huge volume support in the uptrend from Jan 21 to July 21," it said.
