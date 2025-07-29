BYC marks 13th day of Islamabad sit-in, remembers Baloch Raaji Muchi amid alleged state intimidation

Islamabad [Pakistan] July 29 : The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) announced in a post on X that today is the 13th day in a row of the peaceful sit-in protest occurring in Islamabad, organised by families of individuals who have been forcibly disappeared and detained BYC leaders.

The BYC highlighted that, despite intensified intimidation methods from officials, which include monitoring, blocking buses, and recording students, the families are resolute in their determination. Additionally, the committee commemorated the first anniversary of the significant Baloch Raaji Muchi gathering in Gwadar by observing two minutes of silence.

"Today marks the 13th consecutive day of the peaceful sit-in protest in Islamabad by families of forcibly disappeared persons and detained Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) leaders", stated the BYC post on X.

"Once again, Pakistani authorities have intensified their attempts to isolate and suppress this movement. Islamabad Police parked buses around the protest site to block visibility, and surveillance continues. Uniformed and plainclothes personnel enter the protest space regularly, filming participants and particularly students to intimidate them. Despite these tactics, the families have refused to be silenced", stated the post on X.

"Today also marks one year since the historic #BalochNationalGathering "Baloch Raaji Muchi" in Gwadar, which was a moment of unity and resistance in the face of oppression. In remembrance, the families observed two minutes of silence in honour of martyrs of Baloch Raaji Muchi, and families also shared their experiences and testimonials regarding the Baloch National Gathering", BYC said on X.

Balochistan has long been the centre of persistent human rights issues. The area has experienced cycles of violence related to separatist movements, a heavy military presence, forced disappearances, and economic neglect. These challenges have attracted attention from human rights groups, journalists, and international observers.

Human rights groups have long accused Pakistani authorities of abducting civilians in Balochistan without due process, using enforced disappearances to suppress dissent and intimidate communities in restive areas. Pakistani authorities routinely deny these allegations, but civil society continues to condemn the security forces' role in systematic abductions targeting students, political workers, and residents.

