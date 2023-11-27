Byju’s names Jiny Thattil as CTO following exit of Anil Goel

New Delhi, Nov 27 Edtech major

Thattil, who has been serving as Senior Vice President, Engineering, brings extensive experience in building and scaling engineering teams, delivering business and customer outcomes, and driving innovation across multiple product lines and platforms, the company said.

“We are delighted to promote Jiny Thattil as the CTO of Byju's. His extensive experience and leadership skills make him the ideal candidate for this crucial role as we continue to rebuild for greater efficiency and sustainability," Arjun Mohan, India CEO of Byju's, said in a statement.

According to the company, this transition is part of Byju's ongoing strategic restructuring and reorientation of its leadership team to further enhance operational efficiency.

Thattil, with a career spanning over 25 years in the software industry, has demonstrated leadership and a deep understanding of diverse domains, including e-commerce, advertising, analytics, payments, online banking, personal finance, business intelligence, healthcare, and transportation.

He has successfully delivered large-scale enterprise and consumer products for global markets, covering North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific region, the company mentioned.

He has also contributed to the post-acquisition integration of various subsidiaries of Byju's. In previous roles, he has worked with marquee companies like Happay, Amazon, InMobi, GE Healthcare, etc.

