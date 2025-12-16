California: 25 People Injured After 3 Cars Crash Into Shuttle Bus Near Los Angeles International Airport

By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: December 16, 2025 11:25 IST2025-12-16T11:23:57+5:302025-12-16T11:25:05+5:30

Multiple people were injured after three cars crashed into a shuttle bus near Los Angeles International Airport in California, ...

California: 25 People Injured After 3 Cars Crash Into Shuttle Bus Near Los Angeles International Airport | California: 25 People Injured After 3 Cars Crash Into Shuttle Bus Near Los Angeles International Airport

California: 25 People Injured After 3 Cars Crash Into Shuttle Bus Near Los Angeles International Airport

Multiple people were injured after three cars crashed into a shuttle bus near Los Angeles International Airport in California, Monday evening, December 15. The accident took place near a parking structure at the intersection of Jetway Boulevard and Westchester Parkway at around 5.25 pm, ABC7 quoted a Los Angeles Fire Department official.

Around 25 people were injured in the incident and were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of their injuries. Two victims who were in the cars involved were transported to the hospital. One of the individuals received serious injuries while the other had minor and non-life-threatening injuries.

Vehicular Jam at the Accident Site

Also Read | Mexico Plane Crash: 10 Killed After Private Jet Crashes Near Tolcua Airport in San Pedro Totoltepec (Watch).

As per the report, a black sedan that appeared to have struck the LAX shuttle bus while the other two sedans were seen to the left of it. It is unclear what led up to the crash

Open in app
Tags :Los Angeles International AirportLos Angelesroad accidentCar Accidentcalifornia