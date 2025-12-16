California: 25 People Injured After 3 Cars Crash Into Shuttle Bus Near Los Angeles International Airport

Multiple people were injured after three cars crashed into a shuttle bus near Los Angeles International Airport in California, Monday evening, December 15. The accident took place near a parking structure at the intersection of Jetway Boulevard and Westchester Parkway at around 5.25 pm, ABC7 quoted a Los Angeles Fire Department official.

Around 25 people were injured in the incident and were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of their injuries. Two victims who were in the cars involved were transported to the hospital. One of the individuals received serious injuries while the other had minor and non-life-threatening injuries.

Vehicular Jam at the Accident Site

At least 25 people injured after 3-car crash involving shuttle bus near Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) in California. - ABC 7pic.twitter.com/WBo6c7VXYA — AZ Intel (@AZ_Intel_) December 16, 2025

As per the report, a black sedan that appeared to have struck the LAX shuttle bus while the other two sedans were seen to the left of it. It is unclear what led up to the crash