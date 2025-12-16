Mexico Plane Crash: 10 Killed After Private Jet Crashes Near Tolcua Airport in San Pedro Totoltepec (Watch)

All ten people onboard were killed after a small private aircraft crashed on Monday afternoon, December 16 in Mexico's San Pedro Totoltepec. The crash occurred near Tolcua International Airport in Adolfo López Mateos, just a few meters from the runway.

The small jet was identified as Cessna 650 Citation III with registration XA-PRO operated by Servicios Aéreos Estrella, went down in the San Pedro Totoltepec district and crashed into a truck maintenance workshop near the corner of Campo and San Pedro streets.

Visuals From Crash Site

Before the tragic incident, the pilot had sent an emergency message to the airport control tower saying the aircraft was descending. A few seconds later the a huge explosion with flames was seen blowing into the sky, visible for several kilometres.

Authorities confirmed that there were no survivors in the crash. Till the afternoon, seven of the 10 bodies were recovered from the debris of the crashed jet. The victims included the pilot and co-pilot, both residents of Metepec, and eight passengers.