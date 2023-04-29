California braces for heat wave

Los Angeles, April 29 As Temperatures across California have already started increasing this week, the US state is bracing for a heat wave which will lead to some of the hottest days so far this year.

High temperatures are forecast to reach up to 37 degrees Celsius by Saturday, which is expected to trigger increased snowmelt and flooding, primarily in the Central Valley, according to The Los Angeles Times.

"It's heating up today, and some of the warmest inland spots may even reach the 90 degree (Fahrenheit) mark. Here's a look at that potential. Otherwise expect temperatures in the 70s and 80s for areas away from the immediate coast and bays," Xinhua news agency quoted the US National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area as saying.

The colossal amount of snow in California's mountains from a winter of ferocious storms has started to melt, and an incoming heat wave is reigniting flooding concerns across the state, the USA Today reported.

The lingering effects from winter storms are already causing rising river and stream flow levels not seen in years, according to the California Department of Water Resources.

California's vast wilderness, including Yosemite National Park, and some critical agricultural communities are at particular risk for flooding.

In September 2022, an extreme heat wave broiled the Golden State, marking one of the most brutal September heat waves ever recorded.

