California Helicopter Crash: Military Chopper Crashes On Camp Pendleton During Emergency Landing (Watch Video)

A military helicopter crashed in California's Camp Pendleton on Friday, December 20, during the emergency landing. After receiving the information, multiple emergency crews are on the scene in Oceanside. Local police as secure the area and assess the situation.

Officials have issued a public advisory, urging people to avoid the crash site to allow crews to perform their duties without interference. At this time, officials say no military personnel were injured from the crash and everyone onboard was evacuated safely.

Military Helicopter Crashes and Bursts Into Flames in California

A video shared on social media sites shows a clouds of black smoke coming out from crashed helicopter and visible from certain miles, while emergency crew cars were also seen rushing at the scene.

The incident has been categorised as a 'mishap' from an emergency landing and not a crash, Major Natalie Batcheler of the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing was quoted saying in the report.