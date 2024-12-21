A kind of terror attack at a Christmas market in Germany's Magdeburg on Friday, December 20, where an alleged Saudi doctor deliberately drove his BMW car into a crowd at high speed, resulting in the killing of two people and more than 60 injuries. According to the law enforcement authorities, this was the targeted killing.

Saudi Arabia’s foreign ministry has condemned Friday’s attack in a German Christmas market. The White House is also closely monitoring the situation in Germany. The killer driver was immediately arrested and later identified as Taleb A, a 50-year-old doctor from Saudi Arabia. Taleb A first came to Germany in 2006 and worked as a doctor in a small town 25 miles south of Magdeburg.

Graphic CCTV footage shows the heinous terror attack on the Christmas market in Magdeburg, Germany.



Graphic CCTV footage shows the heinous terror attack on the Christmas market in Magdeburg, Germany.

German citizens cannot share this video, otherwise they will be arrested because it likely shows an iIIegal migrant doing this.

In another video, he was arrested on the spot by police officials pointing a gun at accused while he was seen sitting in his car.

Update on German Christmas Market attack



Mans name is Al Abdulmohsen, he is from Saudi Arabia and he has been in Germany since 2006 as a doctor in Psychiatry at a correctional facility in Bernberg, he is 50 years old.



He rented a BMW and then plowed into the crowd.



Two people… https://t.co/aRD4WZpsSZpic.twitter.com/e9Ki0HT59s — 𝕲𝖊𝖗𝖒𝖆𝖓𝖎𝖈 𝕱𝖗𝖊𝖓 (@DeutscherJ1776) December 21, 2024

According to the preliminary investigation, the car had dove into the crowd of people at the Christmas market at a speed of 00 metres in the direction of the town hall. Video of the attack emerged on social media shows a vehicle dashing several people in the crowd.