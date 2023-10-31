Calls for ceasefire are calls for Israel to surrender to Hamas...this will not happen: Benjamin Netanyahu

Tel Aviv [Israel], October 31 : Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday made it clear that Israel would not agree to a ceasefire, drawing parallels to the United States' position after the bombing of Pearl Harbor.

He noted that calls for a ceasefire between Israel and Gaza are calls for Israel to surrender to Hamas.

While addressing a press briefing, Netanyahu said, "I want to make clear Israel's position regarding the ceasefire. Just as the United States would not agree to a ceasefire after the bombing of Pearl Harbor, or after the terrorist attacks of 9/11. Israel will not agree to a cessation of hostilities after the horrific attacks of October 7."

"Calls for a ceasefire are calls for Israel to surrender to Hamas, to surrender to terror, to surrender to barbarism. That will not happen. Ladies and gentlemen, the Bible says that there is a time for peace and a time for war. This is a time for war. A war for a common future," he added.

He called it a turning point for nations and said that it is time for everyone to decide if they are willing to fight for a future of hope and promise or surrender to tyranny and terror. He said that Israel has been at war since October 7.

Netanyahu said, "The horrors that Hamas perpetrated on October 7 remind us that we will not realize the promise of a better future unless we, the civilized world, are willing to fight the barbarians because the barbarians are ready to fight us and their goal is clear, shatter that promise and future, destroy all that we cherish and usher in a world of fear and darkness."

He further said, "This is a turning point, a turning point for leaders and nations. It is time for all of us to decide if we are willing to fight for a future of hope and promise or surrender to tyranny and terror. Now rest assured, Israel will fight. Since October 7, Israel has been at war. Israel did not start this war. Israel did not want this war. But Israel will win this war."

Speaking about Hamas's attack on Israel and stressing Iran's role in financing Hamas, he said, "Hamas launched this war by perpetrating the worst savagery our people have seen since the Holocaust. Hamas murdered children in front of their parents, murdered parents in front of their children. They burned people alive, they raped women, they beheaded men, they tortured Holocaust survivors, they kidnapped babies. They committed the most horrific crimes imaginable and they are part of the axis of evil that Iran has formed. An axis of terror that works by arming, training and financing Hamas in Gaza, Hezbollah in Lebanon, the Houthis in Yemen and other terror proxies throughout the Middle East and beyond the Middle East."

Netanyahu said, "In fighting Hamas and the Iranian axis of terror, Israel is fighting the enemies of civilization itself." He noted that victory over enemies begins with moral clarity and knowing the difference between good and evil.

He said that as long as Hamas's use of Palestinian human shields results in the international community blaming Israel, the terror group will continue to use it as a tool of terror and so will others.

"Victory over these enemies begins with moral clarity. It begins with knowing the difference between good and evil, between right and wrong. It means making a moral distinction between the deliberate murder of the innocent and the unintentional casualties that accompany every legitimate war, even the most just war," Netanyahu said.

"It means holding Hamas responsible for the double war crime that it commits every day by deliberately targeting Israeli civilians while deliberately using Palestinian civilians as human shields. It means making clear that the use of human shields is not only an immoral tactic of terror but also an ineffective one because as long as Hamas's use of Palestinian human shields results in the international community blaming Israel, Hamas will continue to use it as a tool of terror and so will others. Hamas will continue to use the basements in Gaza's hospitals as the command posts of its vast terror tunnel network. It will continue to use mosques as fortified military positions and weapon depots. It will continue to steal fuel and humanitarian assistance from UN facilities," he added.

He noted that Israel is making every effort to get Palestinian civilians out of harm's way while Hamas is doing everything to keep "Palestinian civilians in harm's way." He said that Hamas is preventing foreign nationals from leaving Gaza and has been holding over 200 Israelis as hostages, which includes 33 children.

He urged every civilized nation to stand with Israel and added that Israel will continue to fight regardless of who stands with Israel.

"Israel will stand against the forces of barbarism until victory. I hope and pray that civilized nations everywhere will back this fight because Israel's fight is your fight because if Hamas and Iran's axis of evil win, you will be their next target. That's why Israel's victory will be your victory. Make no mistake, regardless of who stands with Israel, Israel will fight until this battle is won and Israel will prevail," Netanyahu said.

Meanwhile, Israel Air Forces said that IDF forces have been continuing their ground operations in the Gaza Strip for the past few hours.

Taking to X, Israel Air Forces said, "IDF forces have been continuing their ground operations in the Gaza Strip for the past few hours. IDF fighters with the help of combat helicopters and remote manned aircraft, directed by the forces, eliminated terrorist squads that tried to attack the forces."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor