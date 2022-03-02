Canada, Allies preparing more sanctions against Russia in coming days

Canada and its allies are preparing additional sanctions against Russia over the ongoing special operation in Ukraine that will be announced in the coming days, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said.

"I want to assure all Canadians and I want to assure Russia that we are preparing additional measures and we will announce them in coming days," Freeland told a news conference on Tuesday.

Last Thursday, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine responding to calls for help from the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics to defend against intensified attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the operation was solely targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure and emphasized that the civilian population is not in danger. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor