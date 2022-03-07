Canada announces sanctions against Kremlin Spokesman Peskov, Businessman Deripaska

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday imposed sanctions against ten individuals with close ties to the Russian leadership, including Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, and businessman Oleg Deripaska.

The announcement was made in a joint press conference with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Monday.

"Today, Canada is announcing new sanctions on 10 individuals complicit in this unjustified invasion. This includes former and current senior government officials, oligarchs and supporters of the Russian leadership," said Trudeau.

"Names of these individuals come from a list compiled by jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny. These sanctions put increased pressure on Russia's leadership including on Putin's inner circle. Canada has sent about a billion dollars worth of financial assistance to Ukraine," added the Canadian PM.

Canada has imposed sanctions against ten individuals with close ties to the Russian leadership, including Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, businessman Oleg Deripaska and RT Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan, Ottawa said on Monday in an updated sanctions document.

Additions to the so-called Special Economic Measures Act also include Minister of Health Mikhail Murashko, parliamentarian Pavel Krasheninnikov, businessman Dmitry Patrushev, TV personality Vladimir Solovyov, TV executive Konstantin Ernst as well as Victor Gavrilov and Dmitry Ivanov.

He said that Canada will continue to defend democracy and continue to make sure that Russian President Vladimir Putin is held accountable.

The Canadian leader said he hoped the sanctions and "massive tariffs" imposed on Russian and Belarusian imports would punish "Putin where it hurts most in particular financial systems and sanctioning their central bank so far."

