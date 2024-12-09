Canada: Deeply saddened over fatal shooting of 20-year-old Indian national in Edmonton, says Indian Consulate

Vancouver [Canada], December 9 : The Consulate General of India in Vancouver has expressed condolences over the killing of Indian national Harshandeep Singh, who was fatally shot in Edmonton on December 6.

In a statement on Sunday, the Consulate confirmed that two individuals have been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in connection with the incident. The Consulate assured that it will stay in close contact with local authorities and provide necessary assistance to the 20-year-old's grieving family.

Sharing a post on X, the Consulate General of India in Vancouver wrote, "We are deeply saddened by the tragic death of Indian national Shri Harshandeep Singh who was shot dead in Edmonton on 6 December."

"2 arrested and charged with first-degree murder. We will remain in close contact with authorities & provide required assistance to the bereaved family," the post added.

Notably, two individuals, Evan Rain and Judith Saulteaux, both aged 30, were arrested and charged with first-degree murder in connection Singh's killing on Friday at an apartment complex in central Edmonton, according to a report by Toronto Sun.

Singh was rushed to the hospital by paramedics but later succumbed to his injuries.

Authorities stated a weapon was also recovered from the accused during the arrest.

"The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) doesn't typically release the name of a deceased individual unless the death has been confirmed to be a homicide. However, in this instance, we are releasing his name for an investigative purpose and in an effort to alleviate public safety concerns in relation to Mr. Singh's unfortunate death," said EPS homicide Staff Sgt. Rob Bilawey in a Saturday news release, Toronto Sun reported.

