Canada's bus crash death toll climbs to 16
By IANS | Published: June 22, 2023 06:51 AM 2023-06-22T06:51:03+5:30 2023-06-22T07:00:07+5:30
Ottawa, June 22 The death toll from the bus crash in central Canada last week has climbed to 16, police announced.
Police said on social media on Wednesday that a female who had been in hospital since the collision on June 15 succumbed to her injuries and that 16 people in total have died as a result of this collision.
Local media reported nine people remain in hospital, with four receiving critical care, Xinhua news agency reported.
