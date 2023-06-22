Canada's bus crash death toll climbs to 16

Ottawa, June 22 The death toll from the bus crash in central Canada last week has climbed to 16, police announced.

Police said on social media on Wednesday that a female who had been in hospital since the collision on June 15 succumbed to her injuries and that 16 people in total have died as a result of this collision.

Local media reported nine people remain in hospital, with four receiving critical care, Xinhua news agency reported.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor