Canadian Embassy in Kiev halts operations over security concerns: Foreign Minister

Canada is temporarily suspending the work of its embassy in the Ukrainian capital amid concerns over the security situation in Kiev, Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said.

"Given the continued deterioration of the security situation caused by the build up of Russian troops on Ukraine's border, we will be moving our operations to a temporary office in Lviv and temporarily suspending operations at our embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine," Joly said in a Saturday statement.

She specified that Canada's diplomatic presence in Ukraine will continue and Canadian citizens will be able to access consular services at the temporary office.

"However, our ability to provide consular assistance could become increasingly limited," Joly said, adding that "Canadians should continue to avoid all travel to Ukraine. We urge those currently in Ukraine to leave now."

According to the Canadian foreign minister, the embassy in Kiev will resume operations once the security situation in Ukraine improves and the safety of embassy staff can be guaranteed.

Earlier on Saturday, the German Federal Foreign Office updated its travel advice on Ukraine, calling on German citizens to terminate any non-essential stay as soon as possible.

Countries like New Zealand, Australia, Belgium and Finland told their citizens to leave Ukraine earlier in the day. The United States and the United Kingdom have issued similar recommendations and began evacuating families of diplomats and non-essential staff.

In the past few months, the West and Ukraine have accused Russia of a troop build-up near the Ukrainian border in alleged preparation for an "invasion." Moscow has denied these accusations, repeatedly stating that it is not threatening anyone and at the same time expressing strong concerns over NATO's military activity near the Russian borders, which it deems a threat to its national security. Moscow has also said Russia has the right to move troops within its national territory. (ANI/Sputnik)

