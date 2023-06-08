Canadian envoy condemns celebration of Indira Gandhi's assassination in Canada

New Delhi [India], June 8 : Cameron MacKay, the High Commissioner for Canada in India, on Thursday, condemned an event that celebrated the assassination of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

MacKay said that he is "appalled" by reports of an event in Canada that celebrated the killing of Indira Gandhi.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Cameron MacKay stated, "I am appalled by reports of an event in Canada that celebrated the assassination of late Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. There is no place in Canada for hate or for the glorification of violence. I categorically condemn these activities."

Canadian envoy's statement comes against an unverified video circulating on social media which showcases a tableau in Canada, showcasing the assassination of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. In the video, the statue of Indira Gandhi can be seen drenched in blood.

Indira Gandhi served as the first and only woman Prime Minister of India from January 1966 to March 1977 and again from January 1980 until her assassination in October 1984. She was shot dead by two of her own bodyguards at her official residence on October 31, 1984.

Earlier in March, the Ministry of External Affairs summoned the High Commissioner of Canada after the security breach at the Indian embassy in Ottawa. The statement by the MEA said the Government of India sought an explanation on how such elements were allowed, in the presence of police, to breach the security of India's diplomatic missions and Consulates.

"The High Commissioner of Canada was summoned yesterday to convey our strong concern about the actions of separatist and extremist elements against our diplomatic Mission and Consulates in Canada this week," the MEA said in a statement released in March.

The Canadian government is expected to take strong steps against such anti-India separatist elements, the Ministry of External Affairs said in the statement.

"The Government of Canada was reminded of its obligations under the Vienna Convention and was asked to arrest and prosecute the individuals who have already been identified as being involved in such acts," the statement read further.

