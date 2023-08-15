Canadian PM extends greeting to India on its 77th Independence Day

Ottawa [Canada], August 15 : Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday congratulated India and the Indo-Canadian communities on the 77th Independence Day of the country.

The Canadian PM in an official statement said that he joins the people of India and Indo-Canadian communities across the country to celebrate India’s Independence Day.

He said, “On behalf of the Government of Canada, I extend my best wishes to all those celebrating India’s Independence Day.”

Canadian prime minister stressed that Canada is home to one of the longest Indian diasporas in the world and he claims nearly 1.4 million people of Indian descent living in the country.

The statement read, “The Canada-India relationship is based on strong and longstanding ties between our people. Canada is home to one of the largest Indian diasporas in the world, with nearly 1.4 million people of Indian descent living in our communities from coast to coast to coast. These communities are an integral part of Canada’s national identity, and today we recognize their valuable contributions, past and present, that have made our country stronger, more prosperous, and more inclusive.

Canadian PM also mentioned India’s presidency of G20 this year and called India, a key partner for Canada in the promotion of shared values of democracy.

The statement added, “As the world’s largest democracy, India is – and will continue to be – a key partner for Canada in the promotion of our shared values of democracy, pluralism, and progress. We are committed to building on this rich history of collaboration, including under India’s presidency of the G20 this year.”

The statement further added, “Looking ahead, as Canada strengthens its presence in the region under its Indo-Pacific Strategy, we will continue to work together to preserve the rules-based international order, promote multilateralism, and grow our economic ties to benefit people in both our countries as well as the region at large.”

