Canadian police officer shot dead, suspect in custody

Ottawa, Sep 13 A Canadian police officer was killed and a suspect is in custody following two daylight shootings in Toronto, local media reported.

Police said on Twitter that a suspect has been located and is in police custody, reports Xinhua news agency.

One person has been pronounced deceased at the scene and two others have been transported to hospital, the police said.

Multiple sources have confirmed that the victim of the fatal shooting is a Toronto police officer, according to the media reports.

The police issued a public alert about an active shooter Monday afternoon and said that they were searching for a suspect who was "armed and dangerous".

The police are investigating the shootings and there is no word yet as to what led to the shootings, said the media reports.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor