Canadian Sikh woman charged with murder after victim's body found

Toronto, Dec 30 A 28-year-old Sikh woman is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection with the “suspicious” death of another woman in Canada's British Columbia province, police said.

Preety Teena Kaur Panesar was taken into custody a day after the victim's body was discovered earlier this month at a property in Delta, a city in the Lower Mainland region of British Columbia.

The Delta Police did not share the victim's name, age or any other identifying details about her except that she has an unspecified "familial relationship" with Panesar.

Officers were called to a home in the city's Ladner neighbourhood in the evening after receiving a report that a woman was found dead at the property, the CTV News reported, citing Delta Police.

Initially describing the circumstances as "suspicious", investigating officers said they had "conclusively determined" that the deceased was the victim of a homicide.

In a news release, the Delta Police Department offered "sincere condolences to the victim's family "during this challenging period".

“In consideration of the ongoing investigation and legal proceedings, no further details will be disclosed at this time,” the release stated.

Police told the local media that the death was not linked to the ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflict, which has spread across the British Columbia province.

Beginning this year, the Lower Mainland has seen multiple gang-related shootings with the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit estimating 188 gangs in British Columbia.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor