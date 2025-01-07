Canadians quite happy to just be done with Trudeau: Canadian journalist Daniel Bordman

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 7 : Canadian journalist Daniel Bordman has said that people in Canada are happy that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had to face the camera and say that he failed. He said that Trudeau's goal is to remain in office when the G7 Summit is set to take place in Canada.

In an interview with ANI, Bordman said that the Trump administration is pretty clear that Liberals had no plans whatsoever for US President-elect Donald Trump getting back in office. He said that the Trudeau administration spent the last 8 years to show Trump as bad and that was destabilising the ties between US and Canada.

On Trudeau's announcement to step down as the leader of the Liberal Party and as PM as soon as a new candidate is found for the post, Bordman said, "So, he just announced his resignation from liberal leadership and then subsequently prime ministership once there is a new liberal leader in a process that he will say, months ahead. So, at some point, everyone in Canada is very happy, because people are happy that Justin Trudeau had to walk down the steps, go in front of the camera and say, I failed. Well, he said, I was the greatest prime minister ever, I'm amazing, everyone loved me. But, the only problem in the last 10 years wasn't enough Trudeau and for that, I'm sorry but he's staying on as prime minister for now. We have a liberal leadership race. We have parliament prorogued until the middle of March. Things are happening. They're gonna have to come back in March to pass something. So, we're looking at a summer election, which is kind of where we all predicted things would go."

"This is a consequence of, I think, the new Trump administration is pretty clear the Liberals had no plans whatsoever for Trump getting back in office. They spent the last 8 years making Trump bad, a central part of their foreign and domestic policy, that was really destabilising the Canada-US relations. It like was fine when Biden. was in office, but standard foreign policy, international relations, don't take sides in the internal politics of your allies, that's just not what you should do. It's what we did pretty consistently over the 10 years. So, the Trump administration came in and decided to return the hostility to the Trudeau administration, threatened the 25 per cent tariffs, and I think that really pushed things along, and forced Trudeau," he added.

Justin Trudeau announced on Monday that he would resign as leader of the Liberal Party and as Prime Minister as soon as a new candidate is found for the post. He said that the Canadian Parliament would be prorogued or suspended until March 24.

While addressing a press conference on Monday, Trudeau said he advised Governor General Mary Simon that Canada needs a new session of Parliament. He said that she agreed to the request to prorogue Parliament until March 24.

According to him, Canadians have bargaining power when it comes to holding talks with US on trade deals. He said that they will find out later whether the hate among people is more for Trudeau or the Liberal Party.

He said, "From a Canadian perspective, I think this might be very good because then we have the bargaining power to go, hey, we know you hate Justin Trudeau. We don't really have a government right now, wait till the results of this election, and then let's talk about trade deals and all this different stuff. So, it gives us a better sort of excuse for the Americans to just ask for a delay on all of this. Will it be granted, who knows? But, effectively, we're not going to have a government for the next two months, which is a vast improvement on the current government in a lot of people's estimations, and we will have a new liberal leadership, race and a new liberal leader will come in."

"I have my own thoughts about the future of the Liberal Party, but, that's the story for another day. But, I think Canadians are quite happy across the board to just be done with Trudeau. Now, do some people think, oh, it's just Trudeau who did this or do the Canadians understand that this is actually the policies of the Liberal Party that have affected their lives? We'll find out if the hatred is more towards Trudeau or the liberals. I mean, there is a special type of condescending narcissism that Canadians have always found off-putting in Justin Trudeau," he added.

He recalled that Trudeau in his first term accused small business owners, doctors, and lawyers of being tax cheats and passed a law called small business owners and doctors' tax cheats. He said that he treats India like he treats Canadians with contempt and hypocrisy.

Stressing that everyone in Canada is happy over Trudeau's announcement, he said, "It started back in his first term, he accused small business owners, doctors, and lawyers of being tax cheats, well-maintaining loopholes for his own trust fund. So, he passed a law called small business owners and doctors' tax cheats and use that to then protect his own personal .... because he comes from incredible wealth. He comes from oil wealth and is a future prime minister, and then rails against, nepotism and the energy industry. It's sort of standard hypocrisy. So,, if you're an Indian and wondering why is he treating us unfairly. He's not, he's treating you the same way he treats Canadians with contempt hypocrisy and condescending. So, in a sense, he treats you like you really are, his people, with the true contempt that he has for the average Canadian, he does have for you as well. So, I think everyone's in a good mood in Canada over this," he said.

He called the Liberal Party an "untenable political party" with two open facts which is being a minority party and having two factions in the party. Bordman said that Trudeau wants to fulfil his lifelong dream which is calling himself the president of the G7.

Bordman said, "The Liberal Party was an untenable political party going forward with there being two open facts, they're a minority party, and there are two factions in the party, one led by the former deputy prime minister, and they're having a public war."

"It was untenable and couldn't go along. So Trudeau. has managed to sort of kick down. How much more time can he squeeze out as prime minister, we'll find out. I do think his goal is to be, officially the Prime Minister when the G7, is in Canada in June. So, I think he'll want to sort of say, oh, we'll have the elections after that, so I can call myself president of the G20. Because again, this has always been his priority to be seen as an international leader at the United Nations, international human rights, something, something climate change. He's always wanted to do that. So, he'll get to fulfil one of his lifelong dreams, which is calling himself president of the G7 and millions of Canadians will get to see their lifelong dream of watching Trudeau resign from office," he added.

Canadian journalist said that Trudeau's professional hero is Greta Thunberg and he wants to go on a boat to Europe and speak about climate, and diversity. According to him, Trump wants to become head of some large international NGO so that he can call himself very important.

On being asked about Trudeau's future and political stability in Canada, Bordman said, "So, firstly, the future of Justin Trudeau, and I've said this for a while, and people think I'm joking because Justin Trudeau's hero and like professional hero is Greta Thunberg. That is who he is most jealous of. He wants to be a Swedish teenager or himself. He wants to go on a boat to Europe to, again, just say diversity and climate change is important. Like him, he wants to be some head or figurehead of some large international NGO. So, he can call himself very important and of course, money laundering, that's an important part of global NGOs; Money laundering and capitulating to terrorist organisations."

"So that's also, but that again that's that's very much up for Trudeau's wheelhouse as well. So, a bit of a lateral movement there. So that's Justin's future is he will be travelling around Europe and to different sort of what you would call globalist institutes colloquially, but again, like the international left-wing institutions. You'll see him in those things, you know, talking about how great he is. That's always been his ambition and I think none of that has changed, which again, I think that's why he'll be prime minister in June, so he can call himself president of the G20, which he seems to love doing," he added.

He emphasised that Canada will have a strong Conservative majority and have a brighter future with the US. He blamed Trudeau for the problems that the people are facing in the US.

Stressing that Canada will have a strong Conservative majority, he said, "Now, the future of stability of Canada, I think Canada will get after an election candidate gets a lot more stable because Canada will have a likely a strong conservative majority. So, the Conservatives see, which will have a much, brighter future with Americans and kind of going forward is really good because we have tonnes of energy. We have tonnes of resources. There's no reason for economic catastrophe in Canada. There's really no reason. All our problems are self-inflicted and the person who inflicted them is Justin Trudeau. And for the first time, with the keystone pipeline, these energy pipelines, we've always had when Stephen Harper was Prime Minister and we had a pro-Canada, pro-energy prime minister, Barack Obama was president of the United States, and, and stalled all energy developments from Canada to the US because oil from Canada, the United States is bad for the environment, but oil from, um, Saudi Arabia is good for the environment, right? Go figure that one."

"So, with Donald Trump and Pierre Poilievre, both being pro-business, pro-resource, pro-Canada, pro-America leaders, I think the Keystone Pipeline will get built, and there'll be development, and Canada will finally be able to get resources to market. We have tonnes of LNG, the Japanese and the Europeans wanted to buy our energy, were begging to buy our energy, and Trudeau shut them down, saying there's no business case to sell energy to market and that was literally his response to people offering us billions of dollars in exchange for our resources and there isn't really a business case. All competent businessmen will tell you what you don't want to do in a business is exchange money for services or products. That's not what you do in business. That, that's clearly not how businesses work, and businesses instead are grown from the heart outwards. I am joking, but this is also parroting verbatim, Justin Trudeau's rhetoric circa 2015. So, this madness will stop, the immigration numbers will come down," he added.

He said that Canada will be like how it used to be 10 years back in policies related to immigration. He stated that a summer election is better than a fall election. He said that Canada will remain a bit rocky until Trudeau is out of office.

"We'll probably go back to legal immigration. People will have to prove that they're not a terrorist. And not a fraudster who actually can speak the language before they get in like it was 10 years ago. I think we'll have like a bit of standard again, and hopefully, we'll stop funding international terrorist syndicates. That would be nice. I would like that, and all that. So I think, I mean, Canada's gonna be a bit rocky until Trudeau's out of office because he's going to squeeze everything out of this. But a summer election is better than a fall election," he said.

"And with a conservative party in Canada and a Republican Party in the United States, linking up those pipelines that have been stalled for 20 years by different left-wing leaderships will be most likely driven through and Canadian resources will get to market, and then billions of dollars will start to flow into the country. Once Canadians have jobs and money and wealth, a lot of the problems in the country will dissipate. I mean, it doesn't solve everything, but a rich country and a functioning rich wealthy country with problems is better than an incompetent struggling, poor country with problems. It's easier to fix your problems if you have resources going to market at a high rate," he added.

