Captains of industry mourn Rahul Bajaj's passing away

New Delhi, Feb 12 Captains of Indian Industry on Saturday mourned the passing away of industrialist Rahul Bajaj. The renowned industrialist passed away in Pune following a prolonged illness. He was 83.

On Twitter, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Executive Chairperson of Biocon said: "Industrialist Rahul Bajaj, Former Chairman Of Bajaj Group, Dies At 83 - I am devastated - he was a dear dear friend and will miss him dearly. The country has lost a great son & a nation builder. Om Shanthi."

On his part, Uday Kotak, CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank tweeted: "Rahul Bajaj: bold and fearless. A rare businessman who spoke truth to power. A proud Indian. Built world class enterprise. I am truly honoured to know him. Will miss him."

Further, Harsh Goenka, Chairman of RPG Enterprises said: "The 'spine' of Indian business cracks. A close family friend, he was a visionary, straight talking and very respected for his value systems. An era ends! He leaves behind the two most capable sons in Indian industry, Rajiv and Sanjiv. #RahulBajaj Om shantia"

Bajaj had taken charge of the Bajaj Group in 1965 and during his captaincy, the group soared to one of the biggest in the sub-continent.

Rahul Bajaj is credited with the ubiquitous two wheeler in Bajaj Auto and the cult campaign of 'Hamara Bajaj-Buland Bharat ki Buland Tasveer' which brought slick world class advertising to Indian TV screens and a corporate brand campaign that resonated with the Indian public much before TV ads took off.

He was a former Rajya Sabha member and was awarded the Padma Bhushan in 2001.

